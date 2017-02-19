Habs lose for new coach

UNDATED (AP) – A coaching change did nothing to stop the Montreal Canadiens’ current slide.

Claude Julien’s return behind the Montreal bench was spoiled by the Winnipeg Jets in a 3-1 triumph over the Canadiens. Patrik Laine and Mathieu Perreault each had a goal and an assist for the Jets, who had dropped five of their previous six before getting a victory in their lone visit to Montreal.

The Canadiens fired just 20 shots on Connor Hellebuyck and lost for the seventh time in their last eight games.

Julien replaced Michel Therrien on Tuesday, 11 years after ending a 2 1/2-year run as the Canadiens’ head coach.

Montreal’s lead in the Atlantic Division is down to two points over Ottawa after the Senators doubled up the Maple Leafs, 6-3 in Toronto. Mark Stone had a goal and four assists for the Senators, who turned a 2-0 lead into a 3-2 deficit before netting four goals in the third period. Derick Brassard scored twice in the third period of Ottawa’s fourth win in five games.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

– Minnesota padded its lead in the Central Division as Jason Zucker provided two goals and an assist in the Wild’s 5-2 verdict over Nashville. Devan Dubnyk stopped 37 shots as Minnesota moved nine points in front of Chicago.

– Cam Talbot made 38 saves and Connor McDavid notched his 20th goal by firing into an empty net to secure Edmonton’s third straight victory, 3-1 at Chicago. Milan Lucic put the Oilers ahead 2-0 midway through the third period before Edmonton ended the Blackhawks’ five-game winning streak.

– Brent Burns scored his 26th and 27th goals and Aaron Dell stopped 36 shots as San Jose dumped Arizona, 4-1. Michael Haley added a goal and an assist for the Sharks, who pace the Pacific Division by four points over the Oilers.

– Detroit wasted a 2-0 lead before Henrik Zetterberg scored the deciding shootout goal to give the Red Wings a 3-2 win over Washington. The Red Wings halted a five-game losing streak and handed Capitals netminder Braden Holtby the first loss in his last 15 decisions.

– Aleksander Barkov snapped a 2-2 tie early in the third period and Roberto Luongo (loo-AHN’-goh) stopped 33 shots as Florida nipped the Flames, 3-2 in Calgary. The Panthers have won four straight and seven of their last eight to move into a seventh-place tie with Boston in the East.

– New Jersey was a 3-2 winner over the New York Islanders as Cory Schneider turned back 40 shots, including a penalty shot by John Tavares. Travis Zajac (ZAY’-jak) had a goal and an assist for the Devils, who dropped the Isles to 7-13-4 on the road.

– The Blues’ six-game winning streak is over after Robin Lehner made 16 of his 37 saves in the third period to secure Buffalo’s 3-2 decision over St. Louis. Evander Kane and Nicholas Baptiste each had a goal and an assist in the Sabres’ third consecutive win.

– Vancouver pulled out a 2-1 win over Calgary on Christopher Tanev’s goal 34 seconds into overtime. Ryan Miller stopped 35 shots and was six seconds away from his 40th career shutout until Mark Giordano beat him to force OT.

– Antoine Roussel recorded his first career hat trick before Jamie Benn scored 3:47 in overtime to complete the Stars’ 4-3 win over Tampa Bay in Dallas. Roussel tied it early in the third period before Benn’s 20th goal of the season gave the Stars just the second win in their last nine games.