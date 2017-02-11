NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio — The New Philadelphia Quakers defeated the Cambridge Bobcats 58-48 on Friday night, bringing their current win streak to 12 games.

The Quakers were able to snag the lead early in the first quarter, and held onto the lead til the end of the game. With this win, the Quakers are now on a 12 game winning streak.

The Bobcats fell behind early, and despite multiple comeback attempts were unable to get the win. Top scorer for the Bobcats was Alex Masinelli with an impressive 22 points scored.