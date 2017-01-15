UNDATED (AP) – The Phoenix Suns have gained a split of their two games in Mexico City by knocking off one of the NBA’s best teams.

Devin Booker scored a career-high 39 points for the second straight game to lead the Suns past the San Antonio Spurs, 108-105. Booker made two baskets to give the Suns a 106-103 lead in the final minute.

Eric Bledsoe had 17 points and 10 assists for the Suns, who were coming off Thursday’s loss to Dallas. Kawhi Leonard had a team-high 38 points for the Spurs, who fell to 31-9.

In other NBA action:

– DeAndre Jordan scored 24 points on 12 of 13 shooting while grabbing 21 rebounds as the Los Angeles Clippers won their sixth in a row, 113-97 over the Lakers. Chris Paul added 20 points and 13 assists for the Clippers, who shot 52 percent in sending the Lakers to their third straight loss.

– Gordon Hayward provided 23 points, while Rudy Gobert added 19 and 19 rebounds in Utah’s 114-107. Rodney Hood chipped in 14 points before leaving the game with what looked like a serious right knee injury with 2:54 remaining.

– Jimmy Butler scored 28 points and Dwyane Wade contributed 17 of his 22 points in the fourth quarter of Chicago’s 107-99 win over New Orleans. Taj Gibson added 15 points and 16 rebounds to help the Bulls snap a three-game losing streak.

– Washington got 25 points, seven boards and seven assists from John Wall in a 109-93 win over Philadelphia. Bradley Beal finished with 20 points for the Wizards, who trailed by 13 before ending the 76ers’ first three-game winning streak in three years.