UNDATED (AP) – The Carolina Hurricanes remain on the periphery of the NHL’s Eastern Conference playoff race after maintaining their recent success at home.

The Hurricanes are 10-0-1 in their last 11 games at Raleigh following a 3-2 triumph over the West-leading Chicago Blackhawks. Jay McClement scored 2:54 into the third period to put the `Canes ahead 3-1.

Cam Ward stopped 27 shots to help Carolina get within three points of Boston for third place in the Atlantic Division.

The Hawks led 1-0 until Elias Lindholm and Lee Stempniak beat Scott Darling 65 seconds apart in the middle period.

Michal Kempny had a goal and an assist for the Blackhawks, who won their previous four road games.

Elsewhere on NHL ice:

– Rookie Aaron Dell nailed down his first career shutout by handling 21 shots in San Jose’s 2-0 victory against Philadelphia. Patrick Marleau’s power-play goal in the first period sent the Sharks to their fourth straight victory and eighth in their last nine games.

– Vancouver earned a 3-2 win against Anaheim on Henrik Sedin’s goal at 4:01 of OT. Loui Eriksson and Jack Skille also tallied for the Canucks, who left the Ducks three points behind the Pacific-leading Sharks.

– Juuse Saros earned his first NHL shutout by turning back 25 shots in Nashville’s first win at St. Louis in their last six visits, 4-0. Filip Forsberg had a goal and an assist for the Predators, who took the lead on Shea Weber’s goal 4:52 into the second period.