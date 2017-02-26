DAYTONA, Florida— The good news for NASCAR is that all signs indicate Dale Earnhardt Jr. has a legitimate shot to win today’s Daytona 500.

A victory for NASCAR’s most popular driver, in his return to racing after a concussion sidelined him the second half of last season, would be a massive boost for the sagging series.

Earnhardt’s star power has been one of the bright spots of Speedweeks and his strength on the track has been obvious every time he’s behind the wheel of his Chevrolet.

NASCAR needs Sunday to go off without a hitch.

The series is under heavy scrutiny because of sliding attendance and television ratings, plus the title sponsor deal with Monster Energy came in at a fraction of what NASCAR was looking for when it began shopping the naming rights almost two years ago.

Daytona 500 Top 5 Starting Lineup

1. Chase Elliott

2. Dale Earnhardt Jr.

3. Jamie McMurray

4. Denny Hamlin

5. Kevin Harvick