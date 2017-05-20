CONCORD, N.C. (AP) – Kyle Larson has the pole for Saturday’s NASCAR All-Star race at Charlotte Motor Speedway following a penalty to Kurt Busch.

Larson had an average speed of 144.839 mph over three laps that also included a mandatory four-tire pit stop. Kyle Busch will start alongside Larson on the front row.

Kurt Busch appeared to have locked up the pole after finishing a second faster than Larson, but officials assessed a 10-second penalty after it was determined he had two loose lug nuts.

In other NASCAR news: Driver Aric Almirola could be out up to 12 weeks after fracturing a vertebra in a crash Saturday at Kansas Speedway.

Richard Petty Motorsports has selected Regan Smith to replace Almirola in the No. 43 Ford at Charlotte Motor Speedway Friday and Saturday. Petty Motorsports CEO Brian Moffitt said the team is still working through the long-term driver replacement process.