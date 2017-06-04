DOVER, Del. (AP) – Kyle Larson easily won the Xfinity race at Dover for his second straight victory in NASCAR’s second-tier series.

Larson has won three times in six races this season. He is a regular in the Cup series and topped the speed chart earlier in the day in the final practice for Sunday’s race.

Larson won from the pole on Saturday.. He was followed at Dover International Speedway by Ryan Blaney, Daniel Suarez, Cole Custer and Ryan Reed.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series makes a stop today at the Dover International Speedway for the Triple A 400,,Drive for Autism.

This race marks the halfway point of the Cup season.

Kyle Bush is on the pole, qualifying at 158.9 mph, Martin Truex Jr is along side him on Row One.