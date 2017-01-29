WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers welcomed 4,128 fans into WesBanco Arena on Saturday night, and they all left happy, following a dominant performance by the home team. Pittsburgh Penguins draft pick Sean Maguire pitched a 25-save shutout and Jarrett Burton scored twice, as the Nailers picked up a big divisional win, 4-0 over the Brampton Beast.

Sean Maguire backstopped his second shutout of the year for Wheeling, turning away all 25 shots he faced in the win. Zachary Fucale took the loss for Brampton, giving up four goals on 33 shots.

The Nailers will conclude the weekend with a visit to Kalamazoo on Sunday at 3:00.

Wheeling’s next home game takes place next Saturday, February 4th at 8:05 against Reading.