TOLEDO, OH- The Wheeling Nailers fell short on Saturday night, in overtime falling to the Toledo Walleyes.

With under ten seconds remaining in overtime, Toledo’s Beau Schmitz positioned himself in the low slot, where he delivered the deciding goal in a 4-3 victory for the Walleyes.

Johnny Daniels was one of three Wheeling players to light the lamp, as he collected his first career ECHL goal.

Cal Heeter made 25 saves on 28 shots in the win for Toledo, while Doug Carr came up with 24 stops on 28 shots in the overtime defeat for Wheeling.

The Nailers will play the fourth game in their seven-game road trip on Sunday at Fort Wayne, with face-off scheduled for 5:00.

The next Nailers homestand at WesBanco Arena will take place on March 10th, 11th, and 12th.