WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers and Kalamazoo Wings played a game where the last team to score won on Saturday night at WesBanco Arena. Wheeling never trailed in the contest, taking five different leads.

The fifth lead turned out to be the game winning goal, as Danny Fick snapped the final deadlock, lifting the Nailers to a 5-4 victory. Nick Sorkin, Garrett Meurs, and Jordan Kwas all had three point nights.

Doug Carr got the win for Wheeling, making 36 saves on 40 shots. Joel Martin took the loss for Kalamazoo, giving up five goals on 42 shots.

The Nailers will begin a seven-game road trip on Monday in Brampton. Wheeling’s next homestand will take place on March 10th, 11th, and 12th