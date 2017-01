FROM THE MUSKINGUM UNIVERSITY CAMPUS:

Women’s Basketball:

Muskingum – 86

John Caroll University – 78

The Lady Muskies 10-9 on the season 6-6 in the OAC

Men’s Basketball:

Muskingum – 69

John Caroll U. – 84

The Muskies now 12-6 on the year, 9-3 in the OAC