NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The John Glenn Muskies defeated the Cambridge Bobcats Friday night at the Sectional Co-Finals, with a final score of 62-30.

The Bobcats let a few shots past in the first quarter, and were never able to catch up. Top scorer for the Bobcats was Cole Ward, with 12 points scored. Cambridge has ended their season with a record of 10-14.

The Muskies snagged and early lead and ran off with it. Top scorer for the Muskies was Matt Stewart with 22 points. John Glenn is currently 18-7 in the season, and will go on to face Buckeye Local on Wednesday night.