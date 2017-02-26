GOODYEAR,Arizona–Tuscarawas County native Perci Garner pitched a scoreless inning of relief as he made his spring training debut for the Cleveland Indians in an 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona on Saturday.
Garner allowed three hits, but did not allow a run to score. After allowing a lead-off single, he induced a double play ball and got a strikeout to end the eighth inning.
Garner, graduated from Dover in 2005, was first drafted by the Phillies.
Prior to the 2015 season he signed a minor league contract with the Tribe, who converted him from a starter to a relief pitcher.
Garner was called up to the major leagues by Cleveland for the first time on August 31, 2016, and made his debut that same day.
GOODYEAR,Arizona–Tuscarawas County native Perci Garner pitched a scoreless inning of relief as he made his spring training debut for the Cleveland Indians in an 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona on Saturday.