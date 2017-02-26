GOODYEAR,Arizona–Tuscarawas County native Perci Garner pitched a scoreless inning of relief as he made his spring training debut for the Cleveland Indians in an 8-2 win over the Cincinnati Reds at Goodyear, Arizona on Saturday.

Garner allowed three hits, but did not allow a run to score. After allowing a lead-off single, he induced a double play ball and got a strikeout to end the eighth inning.

Garner, graduated from Dover in 2005, was first drafted by the Phillies.

Prior to the 2015 season he signed a minor league contract with the Tribe, who converted him from a starter to a relief pitcher.

Garner was called up to the major leagues by Cleveland for the first time on August 31, 2016, and made his debut that same day.