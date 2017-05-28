Alcides Escobar hit a tiebreaking two-run double in the sixth and Mike Moustakas was 3-for-4 with a ninth-inning homer as Kansas City beat the Indians for the second straight day, 5-2. Jason Vargas allowed two runs over 5 2/3s, including Francisco Lindor’s solo shot. The defending American League champs are just a game over .500 following their third loss in a row.

Corey Kluber is expected to rejoin the Cleveland Indians rotation on Thursday against Oakland after being sidelined most of the month with a strained lower back. Cleveland’s ace right-hander hasn’t pitched since May 2 when he left his start against Detroit after three innings. Kluber is 3-2 with a 5.06 ERA in six starts.

John Jaso was the hitting star in the Pirates’ 5-4 win over the Mets, slapping an RBI single in the ninth and another in the bottom of the 10th. Andrew McCutchen homered and drove in three for Pittsburgh, which overcame homers by Jay Bruce, Lucas Duda and Travis d’Arnaud. The Mets’ bullpen has blown five of its last seven save situations.

Tommy Joseph supplied his second walk-off hit in three games to complete the Phillies’ 4-3 decision over Cincinnati. Joseph smacked a solo homer in the fourth and won it with an RBI single in the ninth. Cesar Hernandez and Michael Saunders also went deep in Philadelphia’s third win in 13 games.