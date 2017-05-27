UNDATED (AP) – The Colorado Rockies continue to own the National League’s best record after throttling the St. Louis Cardinals in Denver.

Rookie Antonio Senzatela is 7-1 after giving up just five hits over eight innings of the Rockies’ 10-0 mauling of the Redbirds. Senzatela was aided by four double plays as the game remained close until the Rockies exploded for eight runs on nine hits in the eighth inning. He joins Clayton Kershaw, Dallas Keuchel and Ervin Santana with a major league-best seven victories this season.

Charlie Blackmon had a homer and an RBI single as part of the huge rally. Former Cardinal Mark Reynolds delivered a two-run homer and had three ribbies to help the Rockies improve to 32-18.

Meanwhile, the Astros continue to storm through their schedule. Houston improved to a major league-best 33-16 as Joe Musgrove combined with two relievers on a seven-hitter in a 2-0 shutout of Baltimore. Musgrove limited the Orioles to four hits and no walks over seven innings, one start after he was tagged for a season-high seven runs in a season-low three-plus innings.

Jake Marisnick and Carlos Beltran homered for Houston.

Elsewhere in the majors:

– The Diamondbacks made it five straight wins and 10 in their last 11 by pulling out a 4-2 triumph at Milwaukee in 10 innings. Jake Lamb homered in the fourth inning and hit an RBI double in Arizona’s two-run 10th. Arizona tied it on a two-out homer by Chris Iannetta in the ninth and went ahead on Wily Peralta’s wild pitch.

– Alex Wood ran his career-best scoreless streak to 25 1/3 innings by yielding just two hits over five frames of the Dodgers’ 4-0 shutout of the Cubs in Los Angeles. Wood is 6-0 after striking out eight and walking a pair to send the Dodgers to their ninth win in their last 11 home games. Chase Utley opened the scoring with a third-inning blast and Adrian Gonzalez added a two-run shot in the sixth.

– Max Scherzer struck out a season-high 13 and came within one out of a complete game in Washington’s 5-1 verdict over San Diego. Scherzer allowed only two singles and a Ryan Schimpf home run while throwing 81 of his 108 pitches for strikes. Bryce Harper and Michael A. Taylor hit two-run homers, and Trea Turner supplied a solo shot.

– Jed Lowrie and Khris Davis hit RBI singles off Tyler Clippard in the eighth inning before the A’s completed a 4-1 win over the Yankees in the Bronx. New York starter and loser Masahiro Tanaka left a scoreless game with one out in the eighth after allowing just five hits while striking out a career-high 13. Stephen Vogt added a two-run homer off Jonathan Holder in the ninth to put the Athletics up 4-0.

– Eduardo Rodriguez pitched four-hit ball over six innings to lead the Red Sox’s fifth straight win, 3-0 over Seattle. Boston scored on an RBI grounder, a wild pitch and a passed ball against losing pitcher Yovani Gallardo. The Mariners have dropped six of seven.

– Chris Archer was sharp in Tampa Bay’s 5-2 win at Minnesota, holding the Twins to two runs and five hits while fanning 11 over 7 2/3s. Logan Morrison and Kevin Kiermaier belted two-run homers to put the Rays ahead 4-0 before Steven Souza Jr. added a solo shot. Jesus Colome worked out of an eighth-inning jam and nailed down his 13th save.

– Kansas City wiped out a 4-0 deficit before Jorge Bonifacio hit a two-run double off Andrew Miller in the eighth to give the Royals a 6-4 win at Cleveland. Brandon Moss started the comeback with a three-run homer in the fourth before Mike Moustakas tied it with a solo shot.

– Devon Travis hit his second career grand slam and the Blue Jays picked up their fourth straight win by holding off the Rangers, 7-6. Travis went 3 for 4 and extended his hitting streak to 10 games. Justin Smoak and Kendrys Morales also connected to help the Blue Jays deal Texas its fourth consecutive loss.

– The Reds were 5-2 winners at Philadelphia behind Tim Adleman, who tossed eight innings of one-hit ball after entering the game with a 6.19 ERA. Adam Duvall and Scott Schebler homered before Jose Pereza’s two-run single put Cincinnati ahead 5-0 in the sixth. The Phillies scored twice in the ninth but absorbed their 18th loss in 22 games.

– Jacob deGrom held the Pirates to a run while striking out 10 over a season-high 8 1/3 innings to pitch the Mets to an 8-1 rout in Pittsburgh. DeGrom blanked the Bucs after Gregory Polanco’s fourth-inning homer. Former Pirate Neil Walker was 3-for-5 with two home runs and four RBIs as New York ended a two-game skid.

– Giancarlo Stanton crushed a 460-foot homer while the Marlins scored four runs in the first inning of an 8-5 victory against the Angels. Stanton’s two-run blast was his 12th of the year but his first since May 8. Justin Bour hit a three-run homer, J.T. Realmuto had a solo homer and Christian Yelich doubled three times as Miami won for just the fourth time in 16 games.

– Pitcher Jaime Garcia broke up a scoreless tie with an RBI single before Atlanta closed out a 2-0 shutout of the Giants in San Francisco. Garcia was reached for just four hits over 6 2/3 innings as the Braves won the opener of a nine-game road trip. Matt Cain was pinned with the Giants’ fourth consecutive loss despite holding the Braves to seven hits over seven frames.

– Melky Cabrera slammed a three-run homer and had four RBIs as the White Sox thumped Detroit, 8-2 in Chicago. Avisail Garcia lined a three-run double to back Mike Pelfrey, who gave up one earned run and four hits in five innings. The game was supposed to be the back end of a doubleheader, but the opener was rained out and rescheduled as part of a Saturday twinbill.