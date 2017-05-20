CLEVELAND (AP) — The AL West leaders were cooled off by the defending pennant winners.

Slumping Edwin Encarnacion hit a two-run homer and Trevor Bauer pitched into the sixth inning of the Indians’ 5-3 victory against the Astros in Cleveland. Encarnacion’s blast tied the game before Jason Kipnis and Lonnie Chisenhall added solo shots.

Carlos Correa homered for the Astros, who lost for just the second time in 11 games.

The Indians are in Houston today. Hear that game on WBNV 93.5 beginning at 4:10 p.m.

Elsewhere in the majors: Alexi Amarista hit a three-run homer and a run-scoring single while Colorado was exploding for eight runs in the sixth inning of a 12-6 win at Cincinnati.

Nolan Arenado added a two-run blast in the big rally as the Rockies improved to 27-16, the best 43-game start in team history. The Reds have lost seven straight.

The Reds host the Rockies again this afternoon, beginning at 4:10 p.m. on ESPN Cambridge, FM107.9.