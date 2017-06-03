CINCINNATI — Devin Mesoraco brought an 0-for-15 slump with him to the plate in the 10th inning. He busted out with his first game-ending homer.

Eugenio Suarez scored the tying run in the ninth on Jim Johnson’s wild pitch, and Mesoraco led off the 10th with a homer Friday night, rallying the Cincinnati Reds to a 3-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves.

Mesoraco, who got into the game as a defensive replacement in the 10th, connected off Jose Ramirez (2-2) for his first career game-ending homer . He took extra batting practice earlier in the day, trying to get out of his slump.

Second baseman Brandon Phillips returned to Great American Ball Park for the first time since his trade in February after 11 seasons in Cincinnati. He got a long ovation before his first at-bat and raised his helmet to recognize the 27,300 fans. Phillips went 0 for 5 with two strikeouts.

The Reds’ Bronson Arroyo gave one of the best performances in his long comeback from elbow surgery, allowing just two runs in six innings.