UNDATED (AP) – The Villanova Wildcats have earned their third Big East Tournament title, and their second in three seasons.

Josh Hart poured in 29 points and second-ranked Villanova likely locked up the first overall seed in the NCAA Tourney by beating Creighton, 74-60. Hart’s huge afternoon allowed him to become the third player to win the tournament MVP award twice, joining Georgetown’s Patrick Ewing and Peyton Siva of Louisville.

Jalen Brunson added 17 points as the Wildcats improved to 31-3. Kris Jenkins chipped in 13 points for the defending national champs, whose shot at the first overall seed grew when Kansas lost in the Big 12 quarterfinals.

Arizona is the Pac-12 Tournament champion after Allonzo Trier scored 23 points and hit four free throws in the final 17 seconds to secure the seventh-ranked Wildcats’ 83-80 verdict over No. 5 Oregon. Arizona blew much of a 14-point lead over the final 15 1/2 minutes before Trier came through to give the Wildcats a shot at a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Dillon Brooks had 25 points and Tyler Dorsey added 23 for the Ducks.

The ACC title went to Duke as Jayson Tatum delivered 19 points and eight rebounds to carry the 14th-ranked Blue Devils over No. 22 Notre Dame, 75-69. Tatum led a late charge after Duke fell behind by eight with 11 1/2 minutes left.

The Blue Devils overcame Bonzie Colson’s 29 points and nine rebounds to win the tournament for the first time in six years.

There was a mild surprise in the Big 12 title game as 23rd-rated Iowa State topped 11th-ranked West Virginia, 80-74. Monte Morris had a team-high 17 points to lead the Cyclones to their third tournament crown in four years.

Deonte Burton finished with 16 points and helped Iowa State handle the Mountaineers’ attacking defense.

Wisconsin will take on Michigan in Sunday’s Big Ten championship game.

Nigel Hayes scored 18 points and Ethan Happ added 16 as the 24th-ranked Badgers hammered Northwestern, 76-48. D’Mitrik Trice and Vitto Brown each nailed a pair of 3-pointers in a 16-4 run that made it 64-37 with 7:44 remaining.

The Wolverines were 84-77 winners against Minnesota as Derrick Walton Jr. delivered 29 points, nine assists and five rebounds. Walton had a hand in 18 consecutive Michigan points down the stretch, and he grabbed a defensive rebound that helped seal the outcome.

Eighth-ranked Kentucky has earned a spot in the SEC title game by outlasting Alabama, 79-74. De’Aaron Fox scored a career-high 28 points, including seven straight down the stretch. Malik Monk added 20 for the Wildcats, who shot 52 percent from the floor overall and hit 13 of 17 free throws in the final six minutes.

Kentucky’s championship game opponent will be Arkansas, which got 12 points and 13 rebounds from Moses Kingsley in a 76-62 whipping of Vanderbilt.

The American Athletic Conference title game will have 12th-ranked SMU against No. 18 Cincinnati.

The Mustangs picked up their 15th consecutive win as Sterling Brown produced 22 points and Semi Ojeleye added 17 in a 70-59 win against UCF. Shake Milton had 17 points for the Mustangs, who put together a 14-3 spurt that put them ahead by 14 with nine minutes remaining.

The Bearcats earned an 81-71 win over Connecticut behind Gary Clark’s 25 points and nine rebounds off the bench. Jacob Evans contributed 21 points and Troy Caupain had 18 points as Cincinnati turned the conference final into a 1 vs. 2 game.