CAMBRIDGE, Ohio – The Meadowbrook Colts swept the Cambridge Bobcats Tuesday night to take home the win 60-37.

The leading player for the Cat’s in their losing effort was Jamison Lowery with 13 points.

For the Colts Konnor Roberts led the victors with 14 points.

The Bobcats drop to 6-8 on the season as Meadowbrook improves to 13-2.