COSHOCTON, Ohio – Following three quarters of a close game, Meadowbrook comes out fierce to take home the win in the fourth quarter. Coach Scooter led the team to become the fourth in Colt history to win the district title. Meadowbrook unseated the John Glenn state champs with a final score of 58-47

Leading the game for the Colts was Trey Singleton with 20 points.

Matt Stewart led his team with 15 points.

Meadowbrook moves on to Athens and plays the first game in a double header Thursday night.