BYESVILLE, Ohio — The Meadowbrook Colts were able to outlast The Coshocton Redskins and take them down in double OT 74-69

The Meadowbrook Colts came away with a big 74-69 Double OT win against the Coshocton Redskins. Leading the way for the Colts was Parker Black with 21 followed by Trey Singleton with 19, Logan Wolverton with 14, and Justin Cork with 12.

For the Redskins Andrew Mason lead the way with a game high 30 points followed by Dallas Griffith with 20.

The Colts are in action again Friday @ home against Claymont