BYESVILLE, Ohio – The Meadowbrook Colts routed the Claymont Mustangs 67-32 on Friday night.

A quartet of seniors led the Colts – on Senior Night – in their final appearance at MHS. Justin Cork had 17 points, Parker Black and Logan Wolverton chipped in with 13 each, and Konnor Roberts has 12.

For the Mustangs, Jake Smith led the way with 16 points.

Meadowbrook improves to 17-3 on the season and Claymont drops to 5-15.