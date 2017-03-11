CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — In the wake of a riveting season that caught some by surprise, the proverbial “dark horse” Meadowbrook Colts find themselves in a position to unseat the defending Division II state champions on Saturday afternoon.

But even after losing several key players to graduation after the historic 2015-2016 season, the John Glenn Little Muskies will not give up their repeat championship hopes so easily.

Now, no. 2 Meadowbrook (23-4) and no. 4 John Glenn (20-6) are poised to face off in the OHSAA Div. II district championship game. Each team has posted double-digit wins on their road to the regional title game: Meadowbrook posted a 40-point lead over East Liverpool on Feb. 28; John Glenn topped Cambridge by 32 points on March 4.

That said, the Colts and the Little Muskies have also seen their tournament hopes nearly dashed in respective nail-biters: Meadowbrook snuck by Morgan, 65-61, to advance, while John Glenn edged Maysville, 36-5, in their second-round match-up.

Meadowbrook will look to their oft-scoring leaders to get off to an early lead over John Glenn. In their last game – a 56-44 win over the New Philadelphia Quakers – Trey Singleton with 16 points, Logan Wolverton with 13 points and Konnor Roberts with 12.

Likewise, John Glenn will hope to silence any nay-sayers with double-digit scoring from two of their perennial playmakers, Justin Heacock and Matt Stewart.

The Colts and the Little Muskies take to the hardwood at Coshocton High School at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Hear the action live on WILE 97.7 FM and watch a videotaped replay on YourradioPlace.com/yrptv that will be available on demand Saturday evening after 8pm. It will also be available on YouTube.

Follow the winner of the game with us to Athens Thursday evening!