ZANESVILLE,Ohio–When the Maysville High School football team takes the field this fall, they will be sporting new head gear thanks in part to the Cleveland Browns.

According to media reports, this past week, the Muskingum County team traveled to the Browns training camp in Berea for a tour of the facility and, as it turned out, much more.

In a special ceremony, and a surprise to the entire team, Sashi Brown, General Manager of Browns Football Operations unveiled 77 brand new Maysville football helmets.

The new helmets, worth around $25,000 were presented to the Panther team as a part of a partnership between the Browns, Ohio Lottery, University Hospitals and football helmet manufacturer Xenith, as a part of the “Heads Up” football program.

Maysville Athletic Director Mark Rider, reportedly working in secret for weeks, even from head coach Craig Clarke, selected a white helmet with the NFL’s Carolina Panthers logo, who gave Maysville permission to use it’s trademark logo.

To be eligible for the helmets, Maysville staff members reportedly enrolled in a program which offers certification clinics to educate coaches about concussion recognition, proper equipment fitting and response protocols for hot weather emergencies and sudden cardiac arrest.