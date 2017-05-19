BARNESVILLE, Ohio — Matt Johnson, who stepped down as Barnesville High School’s head football coach a few months ago, is back as a head coach.

But this time it will be in a different sport, as the Board of Education has named Johnson as the new head coach of the Shamrock boys’ basketball program.

A three-sport athlete who graduated from Barnesville in 1990, Johnson was a member of the most successful basketball team in the school’s history. The Shamrocks finished 20-3 and advanced to the regionals in 1990, featuring Barnesville’s best all-time player, Matt Powell.

Johnson will have the opportunity to coach his son, Payne Johnson, along with Powell’s son Luke, on the hardwood next year.

Johnson says he’ll continue in his role as a football assistant to new head coach Blake Allen. He takes the post vacated by veteran coach Chris Pack, who stepped down after 12 seasons at the helm.