Muskies advance in tourney

UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS, Ohio — Muskingum University stunned second-seeded John Carroll, 69-68, on a last second, three-point shot to punch the Muskies’ ticket to the Ohio Athletic Conference Tournament Semifinals.

The upset victory was nothing short of spectacular as the fate of the season fell into the hands of Muskingum freshman Marcus Dempsey, who took a short in-bounds pass delivered the game-winning, trey as time expired.

With the win, Muskingum advanced to play at six-seeded Baldwin Wallace – who upset the third seeded Ohio Northern on Tuesday – on Thursday, February 23 at 8:00 p.m.

The Muskies return to the OAC Tournament Final Four for the first time since the 2008-09 season when Muskingum finished 14-13 overall.

With a win on Thursday, Muskingum would advance to the OAC Championship game for the first time since the 2000-01 season. The Muskies would play the winner of top-seeded Marietta and four-seeded Mount Union on Saturday, February 25.