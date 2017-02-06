Held out Saturday night; unlikely to play Monday

CLEVELAND (AP) – Cleveland Cavaliers coach Tyronn Lue says he doesn’t know how long Kyrie Irving will be out or whether the Cavs will be pressed into signing another point guard.

Irving didn’t play during Saturday night’s 111-104 win over the Knicks in New York because of right quadriceps soreness.

Kevin Love was back in the lineup after missing two games due to back spasms and made four 3-pointers.

Up next for the Cavs: On Monday they visit the Washington Wizards, who have won 17 straight home games.