COLUMBUS, Ohio — Cambridge High School senior Tommy Moore picked up an 8-7 tie-breaker win in the Div. II wrestling tournament on Thursday to advance to the quarterfinals in the 220-pound weight class.

Moore, who went 34-11 this season, is navigating the state individual tournament in Columbus under the tutelage of his father, head wresting Coach “Tank” Moore.

Meadowbrook junior Jud Ramage also picked up a win in the Div. II 195-pound class to improve to 39-3 on the season. And Barnesville senior Caide Bunfill, who ranked as an All-Ohioan last year, scored a pinfall in 1:28 in Round 1 of the Div. III, 220-pound tournament on Thursday. He is now 42-4 on the season.

With the wins, Moore, Ramage and Bunfill advance to quarterfinal match-ups in their respective weight classes, scheduled for Friday.