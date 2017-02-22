ST. CLAIRSVILLE, Ohio — Three local basketball players representing Cambridge Chapter 1641 recently won at the regional level of competition, after coming out on top in local sectional and district competition of the Ohio Knights of Columbus Free-Throw Contest. Two boys and one girl advanced after defeating other shooters at the Steubenville regional event held in St. Clairsville on Sunday. Darian Delbrugge, Gracie Milam and Dominic Cork will travel to Columbus on March 18th in attempt to advance to the national competition. Cambridge Chapter 1641 tied with Marietta Chapter 478 for the most state qualifiers.

Dominic Cork (13 year old boys), Darian Delbrugge (12 year old boys) and Gracie Milam (13 year old girls), – Pictured L to R