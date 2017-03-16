Cambridge, John Glenn, Shenandoah represented
(UNDATED) AP — The 2016-17 Associated Press All-Ohio girls D-2 and D-4 basketball teams have been released.
Area athletes making the roster:
DIVISION II
First Team: Destiny Hutcheson, Philo
Second Team: ; Lilly Ritz, Cambridge
Third Team: Haley Porter, Union Local
Special Mention: Aaliyah Currence, New Philadelphia; Kendal Kirkbride, Maysville
Honorable Mention: Madison Hunter, John Glenn; Marlo Taylor, Cambridge; Danin Greuey, Morgan;
DIVISION IV
Second Team: Riley Hagy, Zanesville Rosecrans; Lauren Flannery, River
Honorable Mention: Taylor Franklin, Shenandoah; Abby Hutcheson, Zanesville Rosecrans