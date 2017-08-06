WATKINS GLEN, N.Y. (AP) – Kyle Busch won the Xfinity race at Watkins Glen International on Saturday, recovering from a spinout and a pit road penalty.

Busch topped the Penske Racing duo of Joey Logano and Brad Keselowski and easily beat them on a restart with three laps to go for his 90th series win.

Logano was second in his bid to win this race for the third straight time from the pole and Keselowski was third, followed by Justin Allgaier and Paul Menard.

Busch started second, quickly passed Logano for the lead and led the first 16 laps before wheel-hopping and spinning out on the first turn of lap 17. He also was penalized for running through too many pit boxes during the second stage of the 82-lap race.

Watkins Glen International was one of only two tracks currently on the Xfinity series schedule at which Busch had not won. Pocono is the other. He also has won on every track in the Cup series except Charlotte.