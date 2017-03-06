HAMPTON, Ga. (AP) – Kevin Harvick’s penalty helped Brad Keselowski capture the second race of NASCAR’s Monster Energy Cup season.

Keselowski surged ahead on the backstretch with six laps to go and held on for a half-second victory over Kyle Larson. Matt Kenseth was third, followed by Kasey Kahne and Chase Elliott.

Harvick seemed poised to win in Atlanta for the first time since his initial Cup victory in 2001. He won the first two stages under NASCAR’s new format and led 293 of the first 325 laps. But he was penalized one lap for going too fast on pit row during his final stop. The drive-thru penalty pushed Larson to the lead.