WHEELING, WV- The Wheeling Nailers hosted Star Wars Night on Saturday at WesBanco Arena, and the third sellout of the season saw 5,040 fans attend the contest. Unfortunately, there was only one goal by the home team to celebrate, as Brett Stern dented the twine on the power play in the second period. Prior to that, the Kalamazoo Wings netted five consecutive goals, as they earned their first win of the season series, 5-1.

The Nailers doubled the Wings in the shots on goal department, 18-9, during the first period, but were behind 3-0 when the buzzer sounded.

The Wings added to their lead in the middle frame, utilizing a pair of power play strikes. With 4:56 left go on in the period, the Nailers netted their lone marker of the night. Brett Stern curled off of the right wall, and fired a shot from distance, which found its way home. Stern’s tally was his second in as many nights, and it drew assists from Jordan Kwas and Christian Hilbrich.

Neither team was able to score in the third period, and the final score went into the books as 5-1 in favor of the Wings.

Keegan Asmundson was phenomenal between the pipes for Kalamazoo, as he got the win, denying 42 of the 43 shots he faced. Doug Carr suffered the loss for Wheeling, allowing five goals on 24 shots. Sean Maguire was perfect in relief, turning away all 13 shots he faced.

The Nailers and Wings will travel up to Michigan to play again on Sunday at 3 pm.. Wheeling’s next home game is a WesBanco Winning Wednesday on January 25th against the Toledo Walleye at 7:05. Later on that week, two-time Stanley Cup Champion Pascal Dupuis highlights Pittsburgh Penguins Night on January 28th, also at 7:05 pm.