NEW CONCORD, Ohio — The John Glenn Little Muskies held off a charged Philo Electrics offense to secure a 56-41 win in a pigtail match of the Division II sectional tournament.

While John Glenn maintained a lead through four quarters, Philo nearly closed the scoring gap on at least a half-dozen occasions on Friday night, holding the Little Muskies to a 29-25 lead at the half. But John Glenn lit up the boards in a more characteristic fashion in the second half, widening their lead to eventually take the “W.”

John Glenn was led in scoring by Justin Haycock with 18 points, with Matt Stewart adding 14 points.

Philo’s Cody Butler had 15 points on the night, the only player in double digits.

With the win, John Glenn advances in the Div. II tournamnet to face Maysville on Tuesday night.

With the loss, Philo ends their season at 7-16.