COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Nick Foligno scored a power-play goal midway through the third period, Sergei Bobrovsky had 37 saves and the NHL-leading Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Boston Bruins 4-3 on Tuesday night to extend their winning streak to 13 games.

Scott Hartnell, Seth Jones and Matt Calvert scored to put the burgeoning Blue Jackets up 3-0 in the first period, but they were outplayed from there by the more aggressive Bruins. Columbus stayed in the game thanks to another sterling performance by Bobrovsky, who got his first career victory against Boston.

David Backes, Austin Czarnik and David Krejci scored for Boston, and Tuukka Rask had 18 saves.

Columbus hasn’t lost since Nov. 26 on this franchise-best winning streak. It leads the brutal Metropolitan Division a season after finishing in last place.

After Foligno’s go-ahead score, the Blue Jackets killed a power play with less than four minutes left and held off a rush by the Bruins after they pulled their goalie with about 1 1/2 minutes remaining.