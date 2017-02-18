COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Just five points separate the first- and third-place teams in the NHL’s Metropolitan Division after the third place Columbus Blue Jackets outlasted the second place Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday night.

Sergei Bobrovsky turned back 38 shots and Brandon Dubinsky scored 64 seconds into overtime to lead the Jackets past the Pens, 2-1. Bobrovsky made 18 saves in the third period and blanked Pittsburgh after Ian Cole scored 6:13 into the second.

Dubinsky lifted a shot over Matt Murray as he skated into the slot to win it in OT for the Jackets after a fast, taut game amid a playoff atmosphere at sold-out Nationwide Arena.

Ryan Murray also scored for the Blue Jackets, who are one point behind the Penguins and five away from the first-place Washington Capitals.

The Pens ended a three-game winning streak despite Murray’s 37 saves.