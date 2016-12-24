COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The Columbus Blue Jackets will spend Christmas atop the NHL’s Metropolitan Division for the first time in team history.

The Blue Jackets have stretched their team-record winning streak to 12 games with a 2-1 triumph over Montreal. Sergei Bobrovsky turned back 36 shots and became the first netminder with 20 wins this season. Bobrovsky blanked the Canadiens until Jeff Petry scored midway through the third period to make it 2-1.

Sam Gagner and Brandon Saad did the scoring for the Jackets as they improved to 23-5-4, tops in the NHL.

Elsewhere, Sidney Crosby scored his NHL-leading 24th goal and the Pittsburgh Penguins bounced back from their worst performance of the season (a 7-1 loss to Columbus on Thursday) with a 4-1 win over the New Jersey Devils. The Pens stayed one point behind the Metropolitan-leading Blue Jackets.