Metropolitan Division race intensifies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) – Nick Foligno and Boone Jenner each scored a goal, backup goalie Joonas Korpisalo made 31 saves and the Columbus Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs 5-2 on Wednesday night.

Josh Anderson, Oliver Bjorkstrand and Matt Calvert also scored, and Alexander Wennberg, Zach Werenski and Seth Jones had a pair of assists each for the Blue Jackets. Columbus moved into a tie with Pittsburgh for second place in the Metropolitan Division two days before the Penguins visit Nationwide Arena.

Nazem Kadri scored both goals for Toronto, and Curtis McElhinney blocked 30 shots – McElhinney was waived by the Blue Jackets earlier this season after backing up Sergei Bobrovsky the past few seasons. Josh Leivo assisted on both goals for the Maple Leafs, who squandered a chance to move ahead of Ottawa and Boston for second place in the Atlantic Division.