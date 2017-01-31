CLEVELAND (AP) – The Indians have acquired right-hander Carlos Frias in a trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers for cash.

Frias has gone 6-6 with a 4.50 ERA in 33 games over the past three seasons for the Dodgers, who signed the Dominican Republic native as an amateur free agent in 2007.

The 27-year-old was limited to 47 1/3 innings last season for the Dodgers, Triple-A Oklahoma City and Double-A Tulsa after making two trips to the disabled list with an oblique injury. He made just one appearance for the Dodgers in 2016, pitching four shutout innings on July 7 against San Diego.

Frias has a career 3.50 ERA in 18 career relief appearances.

To make roster room for Frias, the Indians designated infielder Richie Shaffer for assignment.