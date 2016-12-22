BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) – Justin Johnson and Pancake Thomas each scored 15 points and Damari Parris’ free throw with two seconds left lifted Western Kentucky over Ohio 67-66 on Wednesday night.

Johnson’s free throw with 1:51 to play knotted the game at 66.

Ohio led 35-33 at halftime and then with just more than five minutes gone by, Antonio Campbell’s dunk put the Bobcats out front 52-43.

Later, Anton Waters’ jumper capped a 12-2 run for Western Kentucky (5-7) to put the Hilltoppers up a point. Neither team led by more than two the rest of the way.

Kenny Kaminski led Ohio (7-3) with 27 points, Antonio Campbell had 12 points and 10 rebounds, and Jaaron Simmons dished 11 assists and scored 11 points.

The Hilltoppers hadn’t played a home game since Nov. 22.

The two teams hadn’t played each other since Western Kentucky’s 97-87 win over Ohio in an NCAA Tournament game on March 12, 1960.