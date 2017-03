BERLIN, Ohio – The Hiland Hawks (19-5) crushed Barnesville on Friday night 78-15, knocking the Shamrocks out of the boys’ D-III Tourney.

The second seeded Hawks took a 22-0 lead after one quarter and never looked back.

Leading the Hawks’ charge was Kobe Troyer with 15 points.

For the Shamrocks, who finished at 5-17, it was Luke Powell with 5 points on the night.

Hiland moves on in the tournament and will play again Tuesday night.