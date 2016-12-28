Buckeye Trail beat Shenandoah 70-50. The Warriors were led by CJ McCall with 17 points. Boone Jones scored 18 points to lead the Zeps.

Meadowbrook remained unbeaten, nipping Warren Local 55-51. Konnor Roberts led the Colts with 14 points, Logan Wolverton added 13.

John Glenn topped Crooksville 72-57. Justin Heacock led the way for the Muskies with 21 points followed by Matt Stewart with 12.

Philo beat Caldwell 56-33 in the nightcap of the BW3’s Holiday Classic in Philo. Casey Farnese led the Redskins with nine points. Christopher Hupp and Dalton Ivey followed with six points each.