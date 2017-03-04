SUGARCREEK,Ohio–Speed, height and experience are all valuable commodities in a basketball team, and on Friday night, the Garaway Pirates exhibited all three in a 78-40 tournament win over the Monroe Central Seminoles in D III boys basketball.

The Pirates not only had the edge in height and experience, also had a much deeper bench to call upon.

In addition, Garaway in the opening half showed off their speed, often beating the Seminoles down court for several break away lay ups.

After the first quarter, the Pirates were pulling away with a 21-4 lead, and then extended it to 44-17 at the half.

In the second quarter, Garaway, with the game seemingly in hand, used their bench freely, giving underclassmen some valuable tournament experience.

The Seminoles found themselves frustrated in several aspects of the game, as they could not find their offensive legs, and found themselves slow in transition.

Monroe Central did do a better job in the second half by decreasing the number of turn overs, but that did not translate into points.

After three quarters the Pirates continued to lead 62-32, and with both teams turning to their benches, the game ended with Garaway the winner, 78-40.

Unofficially, Garaway was shooting just over 50% from the field, the Seminoles, just over 30%. Monroe Central had 18 turn overs for the game, most in the first half, compared to Garaway’s 15.

Ty Hamsher had 26 points for Garaway, while the lone Seminole Senior, Trey Duffy had 15.