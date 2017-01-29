CALDWELL, Ohio — The Frontier Cougars pulled away from a halftime tie with the Caldwell Redskins to pick up a road win on Saturday night, 63-55.

The Cougars took an early lead over the Redskins before Caldwell was able to come back and tie it up, 25-25, at the half. But the Redskins struggled against the full-court pressure of the Cougars in the third period and slipped behind for good, taking a loss on the night.

The Redskins were led in scoring by Clark Jennings with 16 points and Christopher Hupp.

The Cougars had four players in double-digits: Wyatt Smithly with 24 points, Toby Minder with 12 and Brent West and Logan Brookover with 10 points apiece.