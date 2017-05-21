The First National Bank Junior Golf Tour took place yesterday at the Edgewater Golf Club in Minerva, Ohio.

Local golfers in the boys 16-18 division included Cambridge’s Jacob Feldner who placed 3rd in the tournament with an 81, Barnesville’s Davey Wells tied for 6th with an 85, Ian Smith and Andrew Ray of Cambridge shot 86 and 93 respectively. Meadowbrook’s Cage Black finished with a 110 while Buckeye Trail’s Wilson Reitter shot a 133 and Zane Lowry a 138.

In the girl’s 16-18 division, Buckeye Trail’s Kirstin Pierce shot a 109.

Complete Results:

Boys 16-18 Division (blue tees):

Christian Barto (Carrollton) 80 (won 1-hole playoff)

Mitch Neidenthal (Strasburg) 80

Jacob Feldner (Mt. Union U./Cambridge) 81

Jordan DeLillo (Fairless) 83

Wes Jenkins (Waterford) 84

Brendan Vucelich (St. Clairsville) 85

Davey Wells (Barnesville) 85

Jacob Jeffries (St. Clairsville) 86

Ian Smith (Cambridge) 86

Joe Cottis (Claymont) 89

Zehnder Gibson (Garaway) 89

Calvin Willis (Strasburg) 90

Andrew Ray (Cambridge) 93

Dakota Wright (New Philadelphia) 93

Clint Heavilin (Harrison Central) 94

Brandon Goldsmith (Tuscarawas Valley) 94

J. Henry (Claymont) 96

Jaxon Rinkes (River View) 96

Emmett Davis (Carrollton) 100

Cage Black (Meadowbrook) 110

Wilson Reitter (Buckeye Trail) 133

Zane Lowry (Buckeye Trail) 138

Girls 16-18 Division (red tees):

Jordan Van Meter (Minerva) 81

Jocelyn Troyer (Garaway) 82

Chloe Crone (Dover) 87

Leighann Williams (Garaway) 99

Felicity Adkins (Louisville) 100

Emily Kean (Carrollton) 101

Shelby Byland (River View) 105

Kirstin Pierce (Buckeye Trail) 109

Boys 13-15 Division (white tees):

Gabe Miller (Dover) 83 (won playoff)

Nathan Kinsey (Dover) 83

Luke Krol (Martins Ferry) 85

Carter Begue (New Philadelphia) 86

Bo Orecchio (John Glenn) 86

Connor Ritter (Sandy Valley) 89

Cameron Henry (Claymont) 90

Brayden Wikoff (Dover) 93

Lucas Huston (River View) 94

Zachary Closky (Marlington) 98

Tyler Nicely (River View) 101

Ryan Beaufait (Jackson) 104

Carter Wells (Barnesville) 105

Will Foster (St. Clairsville) 106

Bryce Ceculski (Cambridge) 118

Elias Householder (Buckeye Trail) 119

Micah Millhon (Buckeye Trail) 120

Craig Yohe (Jasckson) 120

Andrew Harvey (Strasburg) 132

Noah Castello (Buckeye Trail) 138

Girls 13-15 Division (red tees; 9 holes):

Baeli Waller (Minerva) 54

Rylie Smith (Buckeye Trail) 56

Allie Jurkovic (New Philadelphia) 66

Olivia Galigher (Tuscarawas Valley) 67

McKenzie Morrison (Indian Valley) 70

Boys 12 & Under Division (red tees; 9 holes):

Carter Mishler (Hiland) 42

Gavin Gress (River View) 53

Trenton Bitikofer (Strasburg) 59

Colton Gress (River View) 59

Jacob Hanner (Dover) 59

Case Waller (Minerva) 66

Aiden Castello (Buckeye Trail) 88