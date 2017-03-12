WHEELING, WV- Fans in Wheeling will always talk about the night when Darren Schwartz scored a hat trick in a span of 30 seconds during the team’s inaugural season, but on Saturday night, Johnny Daniels gave them a moment that nearly reached that mark.

Daniels snapped a 1-1 tie by scoring three times in a span of 57 seconds in the middle frame, putting the Nailers ahead, 4-1.

Tyler Currier added two goals in the third period, including the eventual game winner, as Wheeling defeated the Quad City Mallards, 6-4, in front of 4,007 fans at WesBanco Arena.

In the second period, Johnny Daniels stole the show for the Nailers, scoring a natural hat trick in a span of 57 seconds. His first tally came at the 11:01 mark, when he tipped in a right circle shot by Tyler Currier, shortly after a Mallards penalty had expired. The next goal came at 11:37. Daniels wheeled around the back of the cage, had his first shot blocked, but followed it up by roofing a wrist shot. 21 seconds after that, the hat trick was completed, as Wydo teed up a one-timer for Daniels from the left circle.

Doug Carr got the win for Wheeling, making 22 saves on 26 shots. Adam Vay took the loss for Quad City, giving up five goals on 25 shots.

The Nailers will finish off their three-game weekend on Sunday at 5:05 against the Toledo Walleye.