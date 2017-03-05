FORT WAYNE, IN- The Wheeling Nailers were within one period away from a victory at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum on Saturday night.

However, the host Fort Wayne Komets had other ideas.

Wheeling built a 3-1 lead on goals by Garrett Meurs, Cody Wydo, and Gage Quinney, before the Komets came surging back with three markers of their own for a 4-3 win on home ice.

With 1:22 remaining, Fort Wayne got the winning goal, courtesy of a power play tip-in by Trevor Cheek off of Shawn Szydlowski’s one-timer from the top of the left circle. The Nailers were unable to pull even with such little time on the clock, as the Komets prevailed, 4-3.

Garrett Bartus got the win in goal for Fort Wayne, stopping 27 of the 30 shots he faced. Doug Carr was saddled with the loss for Wheeling, despite coming up with 33 saves on 37 shots.

The Nailers will conclude their seven-game road trip against the Komets on Sunday at 5:00. The next homestand at WesBanco Arena will take place on March 10th, 11th, and 12th.