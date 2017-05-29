PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Adam Duvall hit a pair of two-run homers , Patrick Kivlehan had two solo shots and the Cincinnati Reds beat the Philadelphia Phillies 8-4 on Sunday.

Scott Schebler also connected for the Reds and Scott Feldman (4-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in five innings.

The Reds took two of three to win a series in Philadelphia for the first time since August 2006.

Andrew Knapp hit a three-run homer for the struggling Phillies, who have lost nine consecutive series. They’re 6-22 in that span.

Phillies starter Zach Eflin (0-3) was roughed up again. He allowed seven runs and nine hits, including four homers, in five innings.

The Reds travel to Toronto this evening. Hear that game on ESPN Cambridge, FM107.9, beginning at 6:40 p.m.