CAMBRIDGE, Ohio — On the cold, snowy Friday night, the Cambridge Bobcats fought the Dover Tornadoes to the last minute.

Despite losing two of their starters for the year, the Cats were able to keep up with the Tornadoes. In the end though Dover was able to secure their victory, ending the game 47-42.

Leading the Bobcats was Alex Masinelli and Connor Leppla with 12 points each.

For the Tornadoes, Kyler Reugsegger led with 16 points.

Dover improves to 11-5 on the season as Cambridge drops to 6-9.