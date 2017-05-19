CHICAGO (AP) – Javier Baez hit a grand slam, Kris Bryant homered and the Chicago Cubs beat the Cincinnati Reds 9-5 Thursday to complete a three-game sweep.

Chicago outscored Cincinnati 25-15 in the series and has 23 wins in its last 28 games against the Reds.

Baez had three hits and a season-high five RBIs. He capped a five-run first inning against Amir Garrett (3-3) with his third career slam.

Bryant hit his eighth homer this season in the fourth, a solo drive, and the Cubs took a 9-0 lead in the fifth.

John Lester (2-2) improved to 11-0 in his last 15 regular-season home starts, allowing three runs and six hits in six-plus innings. He left with a 9-1 lead after giving up singles to Jose Peraza, Tucker Barnhart and Arismendy Alcantara in the seventh.

The Reds start their series against the Colorado Rockies tonight on ESPN Cambridge -FM 107.9 & AM 1270, beginning at 6:40 p.m.